Report: Pat Narduzzi named candidate for Michigan State opening

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

Coach North Carolina v Pittsburgh PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Pat Narduzzi of the Pittsburgh Panthers argues with an official during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Acrisure Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Michigan State officially fired head coach Mel Tucker for cause this week, which opened up an attractive head coaching vacancy in the Big Ten.

Potential replacements have been lobbied about since the news of Tucker’s suspension arose earlier this month, and Pat Narduzzi has had his name linked to the Spartans a few times. And he’s been named a candidate for the opening.

Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported Thursday that Pat Narduzzi is a candidate for the Michigan State job, alongside Duke head coach Mike Elko, Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos, LSU defensive coordinator Matt House, Marshall head coach Charles Huff and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

