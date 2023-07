PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t wait long to address their need for bottom-six help.

Moments after the free-agent signing period began, TSN reported that former San Jose forward Matt Nieto will sign a one-year, $900,000 deal with the Penguins.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group