REPORT: Pirates sign 16-year-old nephew of Sammy Sosa

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed Anthony Sosa as an amateur free agent, according to baseball insider Héctor Gómez. Sosa is the nephew of retired slugger Sammy Sosa.

The 16-year-old Sosa, who can play shortstop as well as the outfield, gets a reported $100K signing bonus as he joins the Pirates’ organization, per Gómez.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group