REPORT: Pirates sign 16-year-old nephew of Sammy Sosa

Sammy Sosa Texas Rangers' Sammy Sosa watches the game from the dugout against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of MLB baseball action at Safeco Field in Seattle, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevin P. Casey) (Kevin P. Casey/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have reportedly signed Anthony Sosa as an amateur free agent, according to baseball insider Héctor Gómez. Sosa is the nephew of retired slugger Sammy Sosa.

The 16-year-old Sosa, who can play shortstop as well as the outfield, gets a reported $100K signing bonus as he joins the Pirates’ organization, per Gómez.

