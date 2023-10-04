Local

Report: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi makes change at qb, benches Phil Jurkovec

By Karl Ludwig

Pittsburgh quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford in Pittsburgh Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi promised that changes would be made during the Pitt bye week, and he’s delivered on that promise.

According to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles, Phil Jurkovec has been benched as the Pitt starting quarterback, and Christian Veilleux will be the Panthers’ starting quarterback going forward.

Jurkovec completed 57-of-112 pass attempts (50.9%) for 818 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions through four-and-a-half games this season, but that stat line doesn’t tell the full story. He made the easy look impossible, failed to connect on his deep shots and actively contributed to three losses this season.

“We gotta bye week to figure out what we do well, what we don’t do well, stop doing what we don’t do well and do something better,” Narduzzi said after the loss to Virginia Tech. “And we gotta obviously change some things up. And that’s what we’ll do in the open week, is try to figure out what we gotta do to get first downs and touchdowns.”

