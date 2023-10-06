Report: Pitt QB Phil Jurkovec makes switch to tight end

PITTSBURGH — Phil Jurkovec started the first five weeks of the season at quarterback, but if he’s going to make any sort of difference the rest of the season, it will come as a pass catcher.

Just the day after being demoted as Pitt’s starting quarterback, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles reported that Jurkovec will make the switch to tight end, finishing his collegiate career as a tight end — which had been discussed at prior stops in his career.

Jurkovec completed 57-of-112 pass attempts (50.9%) for 818 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions through four-and-a-half games this season, but that stat line doesn’t tell the full story. He made the easy look impossible, failed to connect on his deep shots and actively contributed to three losses this season.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

