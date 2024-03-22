Local

Report: Pitt’s Federiko Federiko to enter transfer portal after 2 years

Federiko Federiko Pittsburgh center Federiko Federiko (33) pulls down a rebound against Miami guard Bensley Joseph (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Pitt won 71-68. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)

By George Michalowski - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Federiko Federiko appears to be moving on from the Pitt program.

After two years with the Panthers, the Finnish big man has decided to enter the transfer portal, per Derek Murray of Cerebro Sports.

Federiko’s production and minutes decreased from his sophomore to his junior season with the Panthers. After averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in year one (23.4 MPG), he went on to average 4.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past season in 21.3 minutes per game. Federiko had seven games with at least eight points, including two games in double-digit scoring.

