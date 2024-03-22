Report: Pitt’s Federiko Federiko to enter transfer portal after 2 years

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Federiko Federiko appears to be moving on from the Pitt program.

After two years with the Panthers, the Finnish big man has decided to enter the transfer portal, per Derek Murray of Cerebro Sports.

Federiko’s production and minutes decreased from his sophomore to his junior season with the Panthers. After averaging 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in year one (23.4 MPG), he went on to average 4.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this past season in 21.3 minutes per game. Federiko had seven games with at least eight points, including two games in double-digit scoring.

