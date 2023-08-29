Report: Potential ACC expansion to be determined this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don’t look now, but it appears that the ACC will decide this week whether or not to expand.

After continued discussion over the weekend, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that ACC officials are working to gather presidents and chancellors on a call at some point this week. He further reported that while nothing is currently finalized, a decision is expected to be made this week — either way — when it comes to adding Cal, Stanford and SMU.

Additionally, Thamel reported that ACC officials are still trying to figure out how the money made by adding Cal, Stanford and SMU would be distributed amongst the member schools.

