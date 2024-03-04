Report: Steelers could trade Diontae Johnson

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly open to moving wide receiver Diontae Johnson if the compensation is right, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. Pauline says that while the Steelers do not have him on the trade block actively, if the offer is right, it is possible they will trade him.

“Is Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Diontae Johnson on the trading block? The short answer is possibly, if the price is right.” Pauline wrote. “…While it’s not fair to say Johnson is on the trading block, several people tell me the Steelers are open to moving the receiver if they receive fair compensation.”

Diontae Johnson is entering the team’s final year of his two-year extension. He missed multiple weeks this past season with a hamstring injury but has become part of the basis of the Steelers surge around in offensive skill players. Johnson’s game is marred with inconsistency but his route running skills is some of the best in the entire NFL. He is extremely hard to cover for any team, but the Steelers might not be willing to bring him back after this season, so if they get offered the right deal, they might be willing to move him.

