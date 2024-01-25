Report: Steelers interview former Panthers OC Thomas Brown

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interviewing former Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for their open offensive coordinator job, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Brown was a first-time offensive coordinator this past season with the Panthers after spending three seasons under Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

This is the second reported interview from the McVay tree after Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson had a request put in by Pittsburgh to interview him. Brown went from running backs coach to assistant head coach and tight ends coach before accepting the job in Carolina. He started coaching in 2011 after finishing a brief three-season NFL career as a running back.

Brown won a Super Bowl with the Rams, too, but his first-year results in Carolina were not sterling. For one, he did not even call the plays to start off the season. Head coach Frank Reich did, but eventually, after tossing it back and forth, Brown would call the plays by the end of the season. The offense was a disaster for first-year quarterback Bryce Young. But since it was such a chaotic environment, that does leave room for questions.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group