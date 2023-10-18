Report: Wake Forest QB situation settled ahead of matchup with Pitt

Wake Forest has had an interesting quarterback situation this season and that will continue as they face Pitt this Saturday at home.

Les Johns, Wake Forest football beat writer for Demon Deacon Digest, reported Monday that Wake Forest is going ahead with redshirt sophomore quarterback Mitch Griffis as the starter against Pitt.

Griffis began 2023 as the starter for the Demon Deacons, but head coach Dave Clawson chose to bench him during the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies last Saturday due to performance. Redshirt junior Michael Kern came in against the Hokies, completing 14 of 22 passes for 166 yards, before suffering a right shoulder injury on a sack in the fourth quarter.

