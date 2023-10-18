Local

Report: Wake Forest QB situation settled ahead of matchup with Pitt

By Mike Vukovcan, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Mitch Griffis, Source: AP Photo/Chuck Burton Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) looks to pass the ball against Georgia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) (Chuck Burton/AP)

By Mike Vukovcan, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Wake Forest has had an interesting quarterback situation this season and that will continue as they face Pitt this Saturday at home.

Les Johns, Wake Forest football beat writer for Demon Deacon Digest, reported Monday that Wake Forest is going ahead with redshirt sophomore quarterback Mitch Griffis as the starter against Pitt.

Griffis began 2023 as the starter for the Demon Deacons, but head coach Dave Clawson chose to bench him during the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies last Saturday due to performance. Redshirt junior Michael Kern came in against the Hokies, completing 14 of 22 passes for 166 yards, before suffering a right shoulder injury on a sack in the fourth quarter.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Driver learns car he bought from dealership, had been driving for a year was stolen
  • Pennsylvania-based Hershey Co. denies Reese’s $25,000 promotion violates sweepstakes laws
  • Video shows flames, heavy smoke coming from homeless camp in South Side
  • VIDEO: Technical issues prevent some local students from taking digital PSAT
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts


    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read