Reports of shots fired in City of Latrobe unfounded, police chief says

LATROBE, Pa. — Reports of shot fired prompted a large investigation in Latrobe on Friday.

Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco said officers were called to the 500 block of Weldon Street after a local contractor said they heard gunshots in the area.

As a precaution, Christ the Divine Teacher School was put on lockdown while authorities were investigating. That lockdown has been lifted.

Officers went door to door and checked on residents. Additional police departments from the area helped with this process.

Bosco says nothing has been found and the community appears to be safe.

Anyone who witnesses anything suspicious is encouraged to contact Latrobe Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group