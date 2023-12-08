Local

Reports of shots fired in City of Latrobe unfounded, police chief says

By WPXI.com News Staff

Reports of shots fired in City of Latrobe unfounded, police chief says Reports of shot fired prompted a large investigation in Latrobe on Friday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. — Reports of shot fired prompted a large investigation in Latrobe on Friday.

Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco said officers were called to the 500 block of Weldon Street after a local contractor said they heard gunshots in the area.

As a precaution, Christ the Divine Teacher School was put on lockdown while authorities were investigating. That lockdown has been lifted.

Officers went door to door and checked on residents. Additional police departments from the area helped with this process.

Bosco says nothing has been found and the community appears to be safe.

Anyone who witnesses anything suspicious is encouraged to contact Latrobe Police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Liberty Tunnel reopens after 9-vehicle crash that left 6 people injured
  • PHOTOS: Nine-vehicle crash shuts down Liberty Tunnel in both directions
  • Police searching for burglars who broke into at least 6 South Hills Dunkin’ Donuts
  • VIDEO: Channel 11′s Jenna Harner sits down with Steelers T.J. Watt
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read