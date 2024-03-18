Reserve Township advises drivers to avoid local roads when detouring around Mt. Troy closure

A road closure continues to cause issues for Reserve Township.

Mt. Troy Road is closed in the area of Gardenview Drive for three months as part of a $1.3 million project.

Last week, police issued a warning after receiving reports that drivers were moving signs and barricades to get around the closure. Now, the township is asking drivers not to use local roads as a detour.

“We’re aware of how many vehicles are using Cronemeyer/Melvina/Carrie/Mauch to detour around the Mt. Troy Road closure,” a Facebook post reads in part. “...Anyone traveling this route should keep in mind these are very small, very local roads and not engineered for cut-through traffic.”

The township said two trucks got stuck, with one causing damage to a catch basin.

They asked drivers to use the longer route to get around the closure.

