Reserve Township police looking for person involved in hit-and-run

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Reserve Township police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a hit-and-run.

According to police, the hit-and-run happened sometime Wednesday morning in the area of Lonsdale Street and E Beckert Avenue.

Police said they’re looking for a white Chevy Equinox.

People who live in the area are asked to check their security cameras between midnight and 1 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reserve Township police at 412-322-1559 or 911.

