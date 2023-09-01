Resident at senior living center in New Castle Celebrates 103rd birthday

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A resident at a senior living center in New Castle celebrated an important birthday on Thursday with the help of visitors, neighbors and staff.

Vera Helper, who turned 103, was even visited by Rep. Marla Brown on her big day. Brown presented Helper with a proclamation.

Staff told 11 News that Helper plays the piano every day, completely from memory, and loves to hang out with her kids.

Helper is also an avid bingo player at the center and loves to chat with her neighbors during meal times.

New Castle High School students came to wish Helper a happy birthday and gifted her a t-shirt, water bottle, basketball, a pen and a flashlight.

