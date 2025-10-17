Residential design firm opens in the Strip District

PITTSBURGH — After operating a well-established business in Mount Lebanon for 13 years, Catherine and Alexandra Davin opted to move closer to clients in the city where they could also better draw from different parts of the region.

The mother-daughter partners recently consummated the move of their Davin Interiors into the first floor of 3000 Smallman Street, a 24,000-square-foot office building constructed in the years before the pandemic by Schreiber Real Estate, opening their traditional business to be joined by Interior Arts, a furniture showroom expected to complement their established line of work in a neighborhood with a fast-growing residential population in coming and newly developed apartment projects, townhouses and the occasional condo development.

“We’re moving into the Strip to be a little more local to clients in the city,” said Alexandra Davin, further expecting the location to better serve North Hills clients along with established clientele where they moved from in the South Hills.

