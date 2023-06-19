Residents of apartment building evacuate after 2-alarm fire at apartment building in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Residents of an apartment building had to evacuate their homes on Saturday after a 2-alarm fire in Penn Hills.

The Penn Hills fire department was called to Sycamore Apartments at around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a burning odor.

Firefighters found smoke on the second floor. They entered the unit where the smoke was coming from and found a couch on fire. The fire caused extensive damage to the rest of the unit.

Crews were unable to find any occupants.

There were no reported injuries.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

