Residents of McKeesport high-rise return home after fire rips through the building just days before

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — It’s been a challenging few days for some 200 residents of a senior high-rise apartment complex in McKeesport - after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon.

“An air conditioner on fire came flying out the 7th-floor window and that’s when everybody went crazy and everything else happened,” said resident James C. Lewis.

Three people were injured. Two of them, critically.

Lewis said, “I know the guy, Jeff, he is a friend of mine in a wheelchair and he’s the one that’s in critical condition.”

All residents of the 6th Street building were evacuated and haven’t been able to get back in until Sunday night.

Cathryn Bedales, a resident, said, “And when they said we get to go home, we praised God!”

Diane Raible with the McKeesport Housing Authority says crews worked throughout the night to get the gas back on so people could start coming back to their homes.

Raible said, “We have 26 units that were affected that will not be able to return to those units but they will be transferred into units within the building.”

Right now, the fire’s cause is not known.

“The 7th floor is off limits. The fire is still under investigation so nobody can access the 7th floor at all,” Raible said.

Residents say they’re grateful to the Red Cross and Salvation Army who helped provide shelter the past few days. They’re ready to enjoy the small comforts of being home.

Lewis continued, “Getting back in taking a shower, watch TV, eat some good food go from there...praise the lord.”

Counselors are going to be brought in for any residents who may need to talk about things. Additionally, donations are going to be accepted - specifically for household items. Things like furniture, pots and pans. Those will be accepted at the building’s community room.

