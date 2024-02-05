Residents worried about bus stop elimination on McKnight Road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Bus riders who rely on public transportation are scrambling and worried for their safety after learning that several bus stops will soon be eliminated on McKnight Road.

Come Feb. 18, Pittsburgh Regional Transit will be eliminating the inbound and outbound stops at McKnight and Stevens Drive, as well as the inbound and outbound stops at Brookview Lane. “Rider Alert” signs are currently posted at the stops, with riders being directed to instead use the stops at Nelson Run Road and Babcock Boulevard. The elimination is the result of PennDOT’s upcoming long-term construction project through the corridor.

“It’s frustrating, it’s challenging, I would have to change my schedule,” said Ruby Williams, a bus rider. “I already had to let work know I may not make it to work on time.”

Williams, a Ross Township mother, is unable to drive due to an epilepsy diagnosis. She catches the bus at Stevens Drive in order to get to work, but will now have to walk quite a distance to one of the other stops, on the road’s shoulder.

“Between me, a couple of other disabled folks, taking our family... there is no safety in that for us, for the drivers, for anybody.”

Williams said that she first received word of the elimination late last year, when flyers were dropped off at her apartment building. She called PRT to ask questions and to express concerns, but said she received no answers or assistance.

Channel 11 reached out to a PRT spokesperson on Monday, who told us that “safety is our top priority, and with the construction we cannot serve those bus stops. It’s unfortunate that there is not better pedestrian infrastructure, like sidewalks, in this corridor. This simple amenity would allow people to safely access bus stops, businesses, and job opportunities.”

The spokesperson told us that the McKnight Road medians currently are split within the middle, enabling people to cross the roadway. The PennDOT work, however, will make that walkway inaccessible, he said.

The elimination of the stops will be permanent. Williams wishes PRT could reconsider its decision.

“It barely takes a minute or so for us to get on the bus, so if cars have to pause for a bus, that makes way more sense than walking down through traffic, and cars having to be aware and watch and barely be able to see people.”

She hopes that drivers will be extra alert and aware that riders are walking further than they previously had to.

“I reached out to the news because I feel the public should be aware.”

