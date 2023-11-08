Restaurant employee assaulted, robbed in Shadyside, police say

PITTSBURGH — A restaurant employee was assaulted and robbed as he left the Shadyside business where he works Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Walnut Street for reports of a robbery and assault behind a business just before 9:30 p.m.

The employee told officers as he was leaving the back of the restaurant, he was approached by three males wearing masks who beat him and stole $200 and his cell phone. He told police he believes the actors fled in an older model, dark-colored Honda CRV.

Medics treated the victim on scene for a cut on his head, but he refused transport to the hospital, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

