Retired City of Washington police K9 Golem dies

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington Police Department announced one of their retired K9s has died.

K9 Golem died just after midnight due to an unexpected medical event, police said.

The 12-year-old German Shepard, originally from the Czech Republic, served in Washington for five years before he retired.

“During his 5 years of service, K9 Golem was not only an invaluable asset to the City and this department but also provided outstanding service to other communities throughout the region,” the police department said on their Facebook page.

The police department also extended their condolences to Golem’s handler, Sgt. Karlowsky.

