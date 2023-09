CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — Retired Coraopolis K9 officer Amor has passed away.

According to the Coraopolis police K9 unit on Facebook, Amor served the borough alongside Officer Queen since November 2015.

Amor would have been 10 years old on Christmas Eve.

The Coraopolis police K9 unit said Amor will be missed by Officer Quinn and his family deeply.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group