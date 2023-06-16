Retired Pittsburgh police K9 ‘Fredy’ dies

PITTSBURGH — A retired Pittsburgh police K9 has died at the age of 10.

According to police, “Fredy” retired from service in January 2023.

Fredy was a patrol/explosive detection K9 who began his service in Pittsburgh in June 2014.

“Fredy enjoyed the last 6 months of his retirement residing with his handler Officer Bogert and his family,” the Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit said on Facebook. “RIP Fredy. Your loyal service to the City of Pittsburgh and its citizens will never be forgotten.”

