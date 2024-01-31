Retired Westmoreland County government employees won’t see pension increase in 2024

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Retired government employees in Westmoreland County won’t get a cost of living pension increase this year. Some retirees are frustrated about that – especially because the three commissioners and two other elected officials on the retirement board will all get raises. It’s the first time retired employees will not see a pension raise in 13 years.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with Dave and April Todaro, both retired county employees. Between the two of them, they have nearly 70 years of experience working for Westmoreland County.

April was an investment officer, Dave worked for the county controller in accounting.

“It was a rewarding career for the both of us,” Dave Todaro said. “We both enjoyed working for the county.”

They’re two of the county’s nearly 1,400 retired employees who receive pension benefits.

April retired in 2020, Dave retired nearly 23 years ago. Last year, they say their cost of living raise was the highest they’ve ever received at 8.1%.

“Last year because inflation was so high, our 70% of it came out to 8.1%, which was the most I’ve ever seen, but inflation was the highest I’ve ever seen,” Dave Todaro said.

Todaro estimates this year’s would have been about 2.7%. But retirees won’t be getting that raise.

The Todaros think the retirement fund that employees pay into has enough money to cover it.

“The fund is making more money now than it ever did, over $600 million there invested. There’s just no excuse for it,” Todaro said.

They’re worried about the retirees who depend on that pension payment.

“Cost of living’s going up,” April Todaro said.

“It’s a burden,” Dave Todaro added. “It’s a burden when you’re on a fixed income.”

The county is expected to pay $19 million from the budget this year. They also signed a new contract with unionized employees – giving them a pay increase.

There’s no word right now on whether or not non-union workers will see a pay bump.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek reached out to the three commissioners. Ted Kopas said he was unavailable for an interview.

Doug Chew and Sean Kertes did not respond to Havranek’s requests.

As for retirees, the Todaros hope this is the last time a cost-of-living raise is denied.

“I’m optimistic the county will do the right thing,” Todaro said.

