Rev. Cornell Jones receives Fred Rogers Helper Award

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Rev. Cornell Jones receives Fred Rogers Helper Award

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh city official was named a 2023 recipient of the Fred Rogers Helper Award.

The award is given annually to people who serve their communities.

Rev. Cornell Jones is the City of Pittsburgh’s Director of Street Outreach.

Jones works to prevent teen violence and make the city safer.

He is one of 14 people chosen for the award this year.

