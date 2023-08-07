‘Revitalizing this district’: Years-long construction project in Mount Lebanon now complete

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A years-long construction project is now complete in Mount Lebanon, making way for some big improvements.

In the Uptown area of Mount Lebanon, community members say it was time for a change.

“Pittsburgh and the surrounding area, it’s a very old area,” said Curtis Corsin, who works in Mount Lebanon. “It’s revitalizing this district.”

The lengthy construction project brings new streetlights, improved street parking, enhanced sidewalks, flower beds and much more to this central business district along Washington Road.

“It looks a lot better. It makes it very attractive. It’s going bring a lot of people in,” said Rick Barney, who lives in Mount Lebanon.

Plans were first laid out in 2020 and construction took more than two years, according to Mount Lebanon Commercial Districts Manager Eric Milliron.

The project cost nearly four million dollars and did not come without some growing pains for residents.

“From my perspective, it was very noisy, especially when they were jackhammering right outside my window,” said Corsin.

Corsin and Barney are among those in the community thrilled the work is now complete.

“I love walking up here and not having to walk around sidewalks closed and everything like that. Mount Lebanon is a very walkable community, so to have it back to normal is very nice,” said Barney.

Business owners are happy, too, like Scott Smith, who owns East End Brewing’s new Tap Room in Uptown.

“When you have a street that’s covered end to end with orange cones and fencing, it just scares people away. They don’t want to deal with it. They don’t want to deal with figuring out where to park or where to walk,” Smith said. “We’re excited to be able to welcome people back.”

Smith expects to see a big uptick in business almost immediately now that construction is over and all the enhancements are in place.

