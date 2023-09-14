Reynolds’ Homer, Three Hits Lead Way to Pirates’ 7-6 Win Over Nationals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates rudely greeted Washington Nationals starter Jackson Rutledge in his big league debut by sending nine men to the plate and scoring four runs against him in the first inning.

Bryan Reynolds ensured the early lead stayed true for the Pirates in their 7-6 victory over the Nationals on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

After the Nationals (65-81) scored a run in the top of the first off of opener Colin Selby, Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled home a run and Jack Suwinski, Joshua Palacios and Liover Peguero all recorded RBI singles.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group