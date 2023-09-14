Local

Reynolds’ Homer, Three Hits Lead Way to Pirates’ 7-6 Win Over Nationals

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Reynolds’ Homer, Three Hits Lead Way to Pirates’ 7-6 Win Over Nationals Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds, left, rounds third to greetings from third base coach Mike Rabelo after hitting a two-run home run off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates rudely greeted Washington Nationals starter Jackson Rutledge in his big league debut by sending nine men to the plate and scoring four runs against him in the first inning.

Bryan Reynolds ensured the early lead stayed true for the Pirates in their 7-6 victory over the Nationals on Wednesday night at PNC Park.

After the Nationals (65-81) scored a run in the top of the first off of opener Colin Selby, Ke’Bryan Hayes doubled home a run and Jack Suwinski, Joshua Palacios and Liover Peguero all recorded RBI singles.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Escaped Pennsylvania prisoner Danelo Cavalcante captured
  • Monongahela woman charged in death of 12-day-old baby
  • ‘Sickening’: Parents attend Monessen City School Board meeting after large fight caught on camera
  • Allegheny County DA’s office using AI to help keep track of evidence
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read