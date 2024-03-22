Reynolds, Triolo homer in Pirates’ 3-2 loss to Blue Jays

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bryan Reynolds and Jared Triolo each homered for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but they were defeated 3-2 by the Toronto Blue Jays at LECOM Park on Thursday evening.

Reynolds’ solo home run in the fourth inning broke up a Blue Jays’ no-hit bid and got the Pirates (11-15-1) on the board after falling into a three-run deficit. It was Reynolds’ fourth homer of the spring.

It took until the bottom of the ninth inning for the Pirates to find the scoreboard again. Jared Triolo hit a solo shot to center to bring Pittsburgh within a run.

