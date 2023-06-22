Rich Hill’s importance two-fold during Pirates’ rough stretch

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to fall further and further out of a potential playoff spot and under .500 on the season.

It was just last week that the Pirates were atop the division. Now, they reside in fourth-place.

After losing to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon, the Pirates have lost nine-straight games after getting swept in three-straight series against National League Central opponents.

