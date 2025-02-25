RIDC to take over management of Neighborhood 91 advanced manufacturing campus at Pittsburgh airport

The Regional Industrial Development Corp. will take over the management of Neighborhood 91, the advanced manufacturing production campus at Pittsburgh International Airport.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Board on Friday approved a plan to switch the property management services from The Buncher Co. to RIDC beginning Oct. 1. It will also see Buncher sell the existing manufacturing building at the campus off Interstate 376 to RIDC.

The Airport Innovation Campus was announced in December 2018 and could span as much as 195 acres when fully built. The first phase, 13 acres, has grown to include the first building and a power storage facility. The vision is to house a beginning-to-end additive manufacturing center, allowing companies to have a one-stop shop for 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group