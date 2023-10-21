Local

Ringgold High School football players show appreciation for teachers

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Ringgold High School football team showed appreciation for staff members this week.

Varsity football players had the opportunity to show gratitude to school faculty members who have made an impact on their lives.

Players walked to staff members of their choice and presented them with a t-shirt that read “Made An Impact.”

“We are extremely proud of our students, staff, and community,” Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich said.

