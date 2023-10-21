Ringgold High School football players show appreciation for teachers

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Ringgold High School football team showed appreciation for staff members this week.

Varsity football players had the opportunity to show gratitude to school faculty members who have made an impact on their lives.

Players walked to staff members of their choice and presented them with a t-shirt that read “Made An Impact.”

“We are extremely proud of our students, staff, and community,” Superintendent Randall Skrinjorich said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group