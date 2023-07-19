Rivers Casino bartender charged with theft for allegedly stealing from cash register

A Monaca man who worked as a bartender at Rivers Casino is facing a theft charge for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his cash register while on the job.

Video surveillance at the casino captured Owen Kiggans, 51, of Monaca, removing $4,450 from his cash register over a 24-day period, according to the complaint.

He told police he had a gambling problem and admitted to taking the money, according to court documents, and told an officer he probably stole around $10,000 since Dec. 2022.

Kiggans is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

