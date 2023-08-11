Rivers Casino equipment up for auction

PITTSBURGH — If you’re interested in collecting items from the River Casino, you may be in luck.

Hundreds of items are up for auction through Hostetter Auctioneers until Monday at 6 p.m. — including pieces from the Grand View Buffet, which closed in 2020.

Items up for auction include pieces of furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics and items of decor.

Look at photos of the items up for sale and find additional information about the auction by clicking here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group