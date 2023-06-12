This Fox Chapel home is for sale for almost $5M (photos)

A home is currently for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $5 million.
The newly-built home is located at 107 Nantucket Dr. It is listed for $4.95 million with Trudy Ward and Meredith Ward Ley - Ward Ley Real Estate Team of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
The home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms and is situated on a 3.44-acre property.
