Rivers of Steel names new director of marketing & communications

Rivers of Steel has a new director of marketing and communications, and she didn’t have to travel far for the new gig.

Emily Balawejder, who was the director of communications for Riverlife for the past two years, is taking her experience to Rivers of Steel.

She brings more than 20 years of experience in communications and the local area.

Click here to read more from our partner the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group