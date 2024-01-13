RMU Island Sports Center evacuated Friday due to ammonia levels

PITTSBURGH — The RMU Island Sports Center evacuated patrons Friday night.

In a statement, RMU said an early warning system was triggered because of the increased levels of ammonia within a sealed mechanical room at the sports center.

Out of an “abundance of caution,” RMU immediately evacuated the sports center and canceled all activities for the rest of the evening.

No one was hurt and the issue has since been resolved.

