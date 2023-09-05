Road closure begins for section of Duncan Avenue in Hampton Township

A $2 million road project in the North Hills is now underway.

Those who drive along this stretch of Duncan Avenue in Hampton Township will have to find a different route for a couple of months, with the road closed for a half-mile from now until November.

Crews were slated to begin work on Tuesday to stabilize and reconstruct the section between Bryant Road and Murray Drive, near the Pine Creek Golf Center. The Allegheny County Department of Public Works said it will improve the road’s slope and drainage in the area.

Channel 11 spoke with the pastor of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, who tells us his congregation is still getting used to its new location at the intersection of Duncan and Bryant after moving there back in March.

“It’s going to reroute some of the parishioners and visitors, so we have to adjust,” Urban said. “A lot of our traffic is coming in from just seeing us. With the road closed for two months, we might not have as many visitors.”

Traffic will be detoured between Mt. Royal Boulevard and Ferguson Road, but those who live along the road will be able to get to their homes.

The work is expected to be completed sometime in November.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group