Road closures set as 2,000 runners expected to visit North Shore for America’s Mile race

PITTSBURGH — Organizers of the second-annual America’s Mile announced road closures for the event, which is expected to draw more than 2,000 runners to the North Shore.

Presented by VisitPITTSBURGH, the 2025 America’s Mile is scheduled to begin Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Officials with P3R say road closures for the race in the North Shore will start at 6 p.m. the evening of the event. Roads are expected to reopen by 9:30 p.m.

Impacted Roads:

River Avenue (Chesbro St. to E. General Robinson St.) – Closed

East and West General Robinson – Closed with intermittent crossings at Anderson St. and Mazeroski Way.

Federal St. – Closed

Art Rooney Drive – Closed

North Shore Drive – Remains open throughout the event.

Racers, including top national and regional talent, will compete in eight heats for a chance to win $27,500, officials say.

You can find a course map for the race by clicking here.

America’s Mile will occur simultaneously with Picklesburgh, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Click these links to read about bridge closures and bus detours in place for the festival.

