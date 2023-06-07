Roansy Contreras gets only one out as Athletics down Pirates 9-5

PITTSBURGH — Roansy Contreras’ day ended not long after it started.

The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander was knocked out of the game in the top of first as the lowly Oakland Athletics scored seven times in the inning on their way to a 9-4 victory on Wednesday at PNC Park.

The Pirates (32-29) lost consecutive games to the Athletics (14-50), who are on pace to finish the season with a 35-127 record, after winning the opener of a three-game series.

