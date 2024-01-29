Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper ‘Freaks on Parade’ tour to make stop in Pittsburgh area

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Two metal artists who rose to fame in the ‘70s and ‘80s are visiting the Pittsburgh area together in the fall while on tour.

The Pavilion at Star Lake announced that Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are bringing their “Freaks on Parade” tour to the venue on Sept. 3. This is the second year the duo is doing the tour, with Rob Zombie on social media saying it’s coming back “due to overwhelming demand.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with presale tickets going on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

