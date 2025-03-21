Robert Morris University community gathers to watch Colonials compete in NCAA Tournament

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Over 100 Robert Morris University alumni gathered on campus to watch their team dance for the first time in 10 years.

John Locke, who is the chief experience officer for the university said, “RMU students are on the national stage doing awesome things and we want everyone to see the magic that happens on this campus, which could also help us with all of our initiatives, including boosting our enrollment.”

The school is primarily funded through student tuition. By keeping the match close, with only a single-digit margin for the majority of the game, more eyes may be on Bobby Mo.

Most of the fans were just happy to see their school represent the state on a national stage.

Luke Yost, a Robert Morris Alum, said more kids could choose to attend the school after seeing them in the tournament.

“There’s a lot of money to be made, right, figuratively and literally. There’s a lot of kids who see this and will be like, ‘Oh, Robert Morris is right in my hometown. It’s in Pittsburgh.’ It’s not in Pittsburgh, but it’s close enough,” Yost said.

“You’re one of 64 and there’s probably thousands of universities and colleges in the United States,” said L Thomas Marchlen, RMU class of 1980. “You’re one of 64, no longer just one of the thousand.”

Robert Morris University was the only school in the state of Pennsylvania to dance - with Saint Francis falling before the official start of the tournament.

Alum, Joe Kaylor, said he didn’t expect the game to be so close, “We came to support them because they made it to the big dance and they’re doing a great job. I’m excited.”

The room was filled with mostly alumni as many students decided to take the quick two-hour trip to Cleveland while on their spring break.

The Colonials lost 98-81.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group