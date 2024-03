ROBINSON, Pa. — The Mall at Robinson was closed on Saturday.

According to their website, a power outage caused the closure.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, JCPenney and Macy’s are still open.

All stores are expected to reopen on Sunday.

