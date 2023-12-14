Rochester man facing statutory sexual assault, child porn charges

A Rochester man is facing numerous charges in connection to an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl.

The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department said Robert Ralston, 21, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The relationship reportedly lasted from May to August 2023.

Police said Ralston tattooed the teenage victim.

During an investigation, police discovered Ralston had nude photos of a juvenile and videos of a juvenile performing sex acts.

Ralston is facing 17 felony charges including statutory sexual assault, possession of child pornography and production of child pornography.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 8. and is currently in the Beaver County Jail.

