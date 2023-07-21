Local

Rocket for Astrobotic’s lunar lander pushes back launch timeline again

By Nate Doughty, PIttsburgh Business Times

Astrobotic Peregrine Lunar Lander at Astrobotic. Jim Harris/PBT (Pittsburgh Business Times)

The rocket serving as the initial ride for Astrobotic Technology Inc.’s Peregrine lunar lander to outer space has seen its anticipated launch date delayed once again following an investigation of an explosion that occurred during a testing exercise in Alabama.

At the start of the year, Astrobotic anticipated having its lander launch on May 4.

But on March 29, the CEO of Colorado-based spacecraft maker United Launch Alliance LLC, Tony Brunoannounced on his personal Twitter account that ULA’s Vulcan Centaur V rocket had experienced “an anomaly,” which preceded a Tweet he shared on April 13 that showed a video of an explosion that occurred outside of a testing rig that housed the ULA rocket.

