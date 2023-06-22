Rockslide causes Wilmerding road closure; 1 injured

A section of a Wilmerding road is closed after a morning rockslide.

Fifth Avenue from Patton Street Bridge to Penn Avenue is closed while an Allegheny County Department of Public Works engineer clears debris and inspects the hillside. The engineer will determine if it is safe to reopen the road.

Officials tell Channel 11 one person was taken to a local hospital this morning from the slide. Their condition was not released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

