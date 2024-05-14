Rodent droppings found throughout Squirrel Hill bagel shop hit with consumer alert, report says

PITTSBURGH — A deli in Squirrel Hill known for its homemade bagels was hit with a consumer alert for violations found during an inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for The Bagel Factory, located at 5881 Forbes Avenue, on Friday.

According to a report, health inspectors found two high-risk violations and numerous low-risk violations.

The high-risk violations are for cleaning and sanitation and pest management. The report states inspectors found rodent droppings on food contact surfaces and throughout the business, live mice on a glue trap in the bakery and nesting material behind the ice machine and display cases. These violations are considered repeat violations.

Some of the lower-risk violations highlighted in the report include cold food held at unsafe temperatures, encrusted food debris on non-food contact surfaces, holes in several walls and “excessive clutter” throughout the building.

The Bagel Factory will be reinspected on May 20.

Click here to read the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group