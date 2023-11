PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s East Hills early Sunday morning.

A car overturned on the 8500 block of Frankstown Avenue around 6 a.m.

Police tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt, but a utility pole was cut in half.

