Rollover crash in Duquesne shut down portion of road

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A rollover crash in Duquesne caused a portion of the road to be shut down overnight.

According to City of Duquesne Fire Department Chief Frank Cobb, the crash happened on state Route 837 just behind Oliver Plaza Thursday night.

Photos show a white van rolled onto its side in a lawn.

Allegheny County 911 said there were no injuries reported in the crash.

State Route 837 was closed between North Second Street and Duquesne Plaza.

