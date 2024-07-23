Local

1 person hurt in rollover crash on Route 8

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was hurt in a rollover crash on Route 8.

Our crew at the scene saw a car on its side at the intersection of William Flynn Highway and Duquesne Street.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at 8:52 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the crash, Shaler police said. There’s currently no word on that person’s condition.

