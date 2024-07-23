1 person hurt in rollover crash on Route 8

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was hurt in a rollover crash on Route 8.

Our crew at the scene saw a car on its side at the intersection of William Flynn Highway and Duquesne Street.

Allegheny County 911 said the crash happened at 8:52 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the crash, Shaler police said. There’s currently no word on that person’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group