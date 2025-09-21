Rookie Pitchers roll Pirates past Athletics; Chandler, Ashcraft dazzle

This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.

Bubba Chandler and Braxton Ashcraft combined to allow just one hit in eight innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates belted a pair of home runs to defeat the Oakland A’s 2-0 at PNC Park on Saturday night.

How We Got There

Nick Yorke opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field off Luis Morales in the bottom of the second. The following inning, Bryan Reynolds put the Pirates (66-89) ahead 2-0 with a solo homer to right-center.

Chandler (3-1) covered the first five innings and retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced. Jacob Wilson hit a two-out double off him in the second but was left stranded and Brett Harris was hit by a pitch with one out in the third.

