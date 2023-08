ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — “Owl you need is love”: That’s what the Ross Township Police Department had to say about a rescue one of its officers made.

Officer Al Elway rescued an owl that got caught in a soccer net.

The department shared photos of the owl caught in the net and after the rescue.

